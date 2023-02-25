How To Watch The NAACP Image Awards On TV

Open in App
Ohio State
After nearly a week of handing out trophies , the televised portion of the NAACP Image Awards begins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on multiple Paramount Global channels. The show airs delayed at 8 p.m. in the Pacific time zone. Read on about how to watch it.

Hosted by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Queen Latifah, the 54th NAACP Image Awards will air on BET and will be simulcast on sister nets CBS , BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

The ceremony will featured some serious star power presenting awards, including Zendaya, Jonathan Majors, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Taye Diggs, Tracee Ellis Ross, Morris Chestnut, Kerry Washington, Harold Perrineau, Letitia Wright, Ms. Pat, Brian White, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Damson Idris and Janelle James.

RELATED: 2023 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Guilds & More

Honorees will include Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), who receive the Chairman’s Award; Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump (the Social Justice Impact Award) and Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade (the President’s Award). The Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, President of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP and a VP of the Ohio NAACP, and the Youth Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson

“This year’s NAACP Image Awards will be an amazing celebration, highlighting the major accomplishments of artists, writers, entertainers, activists and other changemakers,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said. It will also be a night that shows how we come together as a community to make a powerful impact on amplifying our stories around the world.”

