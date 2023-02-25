10 Eagles players who could have bigger roles in 2023

The Eagles are going to look a lot different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents and 9 key contributors on defense that could move on for heftier paydays when the new league year starts on March 15.

Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that multiple free agents are unlikely to return.

With the offseason now underway, we’re looking at 10 Eagles who could have bigger roles next season.

Britain Covey

Covey had 33 punt returns and 10 kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

A native of Provo, Utah, Covey earned five All-Pac-12 selections — four as a returner (first-team in 2018, 2020, 2021) and one as a receiver.

In 47 career games at Utah, Covey ranks in the top 10 all-time in career punt returns (second, 92), receptions (second, 184), all-purpose yards (third, 4,241), and receiving yards (sixth, 2,011).

With a full NFL offseason to get acclimated to the receiver position, the tiny wideout could find a role on offense in 2023.

Milton Williams

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023.

Trey Sermon

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position, and 2023 will likely be his time.

Jordan Davis

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Philadelphia has four free-agent defensive tackles and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023 with more of an impact.

Cam Jurgens

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason and he’ll slide over to guard if Isaac Seumalo moves on in the free agency process.

Nakobe Dean

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White both unrestricted free agents.

Grant Calcaterra

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma and Philadelphia can especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

Reed Blankenship

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With both Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

Josh Jobe

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

With James Bradberry likely to depart in free agency, Jobe has the pedigree and physicality to step right into the rotation as a second-year player.

Kenneth Gainwell

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

The second-year running back from Memphis could get the keys to the NFL’s top rushing attack if Miles Sanders departs via free agency.

Regardless of what happens in free agency, Gainwell will his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.