Tennessee State
WJHL

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

By Stacker,

7 days ago

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.

According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for some individual billionaires is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of January 3. Forbes lists 11 billionaires in Tennessee.

#11. Forrest Preston

– Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,359 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Cleveland, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: health care, Self Made

#10. Dean Solon

– Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,289 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Gallatin, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: solar systems, Self Made

#9. Jeffrey Lorberbaum

– Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,198 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Chattanooga, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: flooring

#8. Willis Johnson

– Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,518 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: damaged cars, Self Made

#7. Bill Haslam

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,152 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: gas stations

#6. Brad Kelley

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,150 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: tobacco, Self Made

#5. Jon Yarbrough

– Net worth: $3.2 billion (#912 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

#4. Martha Ingram & family

– Net worth: $3.5 billion (#823 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: book distribution, transportation

#3. Fred Smith

– Net worth: $4.1 billion (#662 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: FedEx, Self Made

#2. Jimmy Haslam

– Net worth: $4.9 billion (#535 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: gas stations, retail

#1. Thomas Frist Jr & family

– Net worth: $20.0 billion (#81 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
– Source of wealth: hospitals, Self Made

