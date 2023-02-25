Championship roundup: Burnley hit four as Sheffield United beat Watford

Burnley’s Connor Roberts celebrates scoring his side’s second with Nathan Tella.

Runaway leaders Burnley extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches with an emphatic 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

Neil Warnock, who inspired the Terriers to victory over Birmingham a week ago after returning for a second spell as manager, had no answer as the hosts were 3-0 up after 31 minutes. Anass Zaroury crossed for Ashley Barnes to open the scoring, with Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill adding further first-half goals, and substitute Michael Obafemi netting after the break. The only bad news for the hosts was a nasty-looking injury for Ian Maatsen, with the Chelsea loanee taken off on a stretcher.

Sheffield United overcame Watford 1-0 to boost their hopes of automatic promotion. An own goal in the second half by Ryan Porteous secured maximum points for the hosts, but they had to dig deep to keep Watford out and preserve their lead as the match wore on.

Daryl Dike struck an early double at the Hawthorns to force West Brom back into the playoff mix and deal a blow to Middlesbrough’s efforts to reel in the Blades. Dike found the net in the eighth minute when teed up by Jed Wallace, and two minutes later John Swift was the provider as Dike delivered a cushion for Albion. Boro struggled in the final third and now find themselves seven points off second.

Gary Rowett enjoyed a happy return to Stoke as his Millwall side boosted their play-off hopes with a 1-0 win. The former Potters manager oversaw a deserved victory, with Zian Flemming scoring his 11th league goal of the season. Stoke’s Jacob Brown had a strike ruled out for offside as their four-game unbeaten home run ended.

Sam Gallagher scored twice as Blackburn condemned QPR to a 3-1 home defeat in Gareth Ainsworth’s first match as manager. Ainsworth’s side levelled through Tim Iroegbunam’s goal after Gallagher’s opener, but Rovers responded to clinch a third consecutive win. Sammie Szmodics put them back in front and Gallagher’s second meant there was no way back for Rangers, who have won just once in 19 matches.

Norwich beat Cardiff 2-0 to keep their bid for the play-offs on track. Gabriel Sara fired home in emphatic style just past the half-hour mark to put the home side in front and four minutes later Arsenal loanee Marquinhos marked his debut with another well-taken goal to effectively settle the game. It was a third win in a row at Carrow Road for the hosts after going seven games without a home victory.

Luton continued their bid to reach the playoffs with a deserved 1-0 win at St Andrew’s to complete a miserable week for Birmingham. Carlton Morris’s 13th goal of the season clinched a ninth league away win of the season for the Hatters, equalling Burnley for the most victories on their travels. Defeat for Birmingham was their ninth in 11 and they failed to test Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, although Scott Hogan hit the woodwork late on.

League One: Plymouth slip up as Wednesday extend run

Mark Robins hailed Viktor Gyökeres after the Sweden international marked his 100th Coventry appearance with the winner in a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Gyökeres teed up Jamie Allen in the first half before scoring for the third consecutive game as Coventry made it three wins on the bounce. Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scored a late consolation but Sunderland could not avoid a second successive defeat.

“He is not finished there, that’s for sure,” said Robins. “He deserves everything he gets because he works really hard. It’s a team game and you can’t do it on your own – but sometimes he can turn a game and do something out of nothing.”

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Substitute Nahki Wells powered home a second-half penalty as Bristol City extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 1-0 victory over Hull at Ashton Gate. The striker sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way with a fierce 70th-minute effort after Anis Mehmeti’s cross from the left had struck a defender’s arm. It looked a harsh decision, but the hosts deserved their win in a contest packed with commitment.

League Two: Grimsby hold leaders Leyton Orient

Blackpool’s relegation fears deepened with a 3-1 loss to mid-table

. Tom Ince gave Reading a half-time lead and, although Blackpool improved after the break, they were sunk by two goals in two minutes from Andy Carroll and Ince. The visitors did claw a goal back, through Sonny Carey deep into stoppage-time, but it was too little, too late.

Preston overturned a half-time deficit to end a six-match winless home run with a 2-1 victory over Wigan. Everton loanee Tom Cannon scored the winner in the 57th minute, shortly after Daniel Johnson had equalised from the spot. Substitute Robbie Brady was sent off in stoppage time for a second booking, but Preston’s 10 men survived late Latics pressure to claim three vital points. Wigan had deserved their lead at the break after Greg Cunningham turned Christ Tiehi’s shot into his own net.