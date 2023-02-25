Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
The News-Press

Fort Myers man, 44, second defendant sentenced in Christmas Day 2018 drug sale gone fatal

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

7 days ago
A Fort Myers man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, accused in the fatal sale of narcotics. He's the second co-defendant to be sentenced in the case.

Fred Douglas Shackleford, 44, was sentenced for third-degree murder. Prosecutors say he sold fentanyl and other drugs to a minor that resulted in her death.

Shackleford was a drug dealer who went by the street name "King Kong."

Deputies arrested, terminated:LCSO announces two Lee County correction officers arrested; accused of scalding inmates

SWFL student injured at MSU:MSU student from Immokalee in recovery, spleen removed, organs damaged

Court officials say the evidence showed that Dec. 25, 2018, Shackleford met the 17-year-old girl victim in a store parking lot in Fort Myers and sold her drugs.

Store surveillance footage showed the victim entering Shackleford's truck that evening, about 6 p.m., exiting minutes later.

The following day, just before 3 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an unresponsive person at a residence in North Fort Myers.

Deputies found the victim, deceased, outside on the ground, covered by a sheet. The Medical Examiner later determined the child overdosed and died from acute cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

At the scene was Javarus Devon Pointer, a co-defendant in Shackleford’s case. He told authorities he and the victim had been friends for about two years and would communicate regularly, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim ingested the heroin while in Pointer's car, the investigation revealed. She then began to lose consciousness.

The investigation determined Pointer had driven the victim earlier to meet Shackleford, brought her back to his home and then had sex with the victim as she overdosed.

Pointer, 29, of North Fort Myers, was sentenced to 18 years, followed by a dozen years of sex offender probation, in January 2020 for his role in the crime.

Pointer was found guilty of one count each of sexual battery while a victim was helpless and promoting a sexual performance by a child and was designated a sexual predator for life.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

