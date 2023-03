Wichita fire crews battled a house fire early Saturday in the western part of the city.

The call came in before 7 a.m., from the 2400 block of W. Douglas, near Meridian. When the fire units arrived on the scene, they reported the fire was in the attic of the two-story structure. The situation was under control around 7, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has not been released.