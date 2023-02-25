Bama's Miller Dominating SEC Headlines; Will Wade Headed Back to the Conference?

FRISCO, Texas – It's been a hectic week in the SEC. From ties to murder, a return of a possible villain coach, the NFL raiding coaching staffs, players being eyed by NFL teams and SEC schedule talks officially beginning, there's a lot for everyone .

See which stories you find most intriguing and click on the headlines in this Feb. 25 edition of the SEC Round-Up .

It was just last Saturday, not even a week ago, that the selection committee for the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament revealed its early top 16 seeds for March Madness and had...

In the record book, it'll just go down as a 78-76 victory in overtime . However, it'll forever be remembered as one of the most dominating performances in Alabama Crimson Tide basketball history, especially considering...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Because of the transfer portal, injuries, redshirts and the COVID waiver, it can be challenging to keep track of

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – This was originally going to be a piece about how Arkansas suddenly finding its stride on the basketball court alongside all the turmoil drawing a great deal of...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Recruiting in Texas is most likely about to get a lot harder for Arkansas . Should Texas House Bill 1802 soon pass, it will open...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Welcome to what might be the hardest job in all of sports. Today we're going to try to narrow down a season's worth of vicious dunks to a list of 20 and rank them all the...

The Auburn Tigers just watched one of the top 10 running backs in college football walk out the door . Tank Bigsby, Auburn's star tailback for the past three seasons...

Avery Jernigan, a junior offensive lineman for the Auburn Tigers, is no longer with the team, per Nathan King of 247Sports. "A source close to Jernigan's situation...

Auburn was able to hold on in the final minutes to win the game over Ole Miss 78-74. This win completed the season sweep of...

Florida is handing the keys to its entire secondary to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, according to Jacob Rudner of Swamp247. Per the report, Florida had planned to make this move before...

Florida wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is expected to leave the Gators and take the same position with the Denver Broncos, according to Graham Hall of Swamp247 . Colbert is the third on-field assistant coach to leave Florida for...

Florida head coach Billy Napier acknowledged Gators defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's move to the NFL on Tuesday, expressing immense gratitude for...

The University of Georgia has produced a plethora of outstanding athletes and figures for decades upon decades now. Many of whom have been...

When a team becomes as successful as Georgia has under Kirby Smart, it typically all starts with getting the job done on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs are a household name in the sport which also means...

Nearly a month and a half ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned national champions after a historic 65-7 defeat of the TCU Horned Frogs. Since then, there has been...

Nothing is ever easy for this rendition of the Kentucky Wildcats, as every game seems to mirror that of an M. Night Shyamalan movie, twisting and turning...

For a moment in time this year, all Kentucky basketball fans wanted to speak about was the incoming freshman class for the 2023-24 season. Mostly due to the shortcomings that the current group...

Kentucky basketball has lost to Auburn inside Rupp Arena just twice and hasn't done so since 1988. "We talk about the fact that we haven't won there...

The LSU baseball offense erupted for seven runs on 10 hits to propel the Tigers to a Friday afternoon 7-3 victory against Kansas State in the first game of the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. The Tigers improve their overall record to...

Ole Miss fired men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on Friday after an underwhelming 2022-23 season, sparking an immediate coaching search. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has emerged as a candidate for the gig. LSU fired Wade late last season before...

LSU offered Maryland graduate transfer offensive lineman Mason Lunsford on Wednesday, he announced via Twitter. After the Tigers lost a majority of their linemen depth this offseason, it’s clear they're still looking to stack bodies for the 2023 season. Lunsford entered the transfer portal...

Former Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps is joining the North Dakota State Bison to replace Kody Morgan, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Phelps previously spent the last three seasons...

GraphJurrangelo Cijntje made his first big appearance Wednesday night at the Mississippi State baseball game where he was credited with the 14-3 win against the University of Louisiana Monroe. The true freshman and switch-pitcher...

The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team made history Friday night by scoring school-record 198.575 in a win over West Virginia in front of 6,200 fans at Lloyd Noble Center. OU's score is...

Oklahoma and Texas now know when they’re headed to the Southeastern Conference, but there are still questions about what exactly the football schedule will look like when they arrive. One of the next dominoes to fall...

Long speculated, but now confirmed by the head man himself. In an interview with the “Voice of the Sooners” Toby Rowland on 94.7 KREF Thursday morning, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione confirmed...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels announced on Friday that the men's basketball program and head coach Kermit Davis have officially parted ways, and now, the search for his replacement begins. Athletic director Keith Carter announced...

Ole Miss basketball will need a new coach following the firing of Kermit Davis, and one name has emerged as a favorite for the opening. According to reports, former LSU coach Will Wade has begun

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels struggled offensively and suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, falling to the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins 9-2 at Swayze Field. In lieu of...

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks fought back from an early deficit to topple the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Thursday night. The victory...

Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men's basketball program are showing clear signs of progress with how they've played against the top half of the SEC conference in recent weeks. However, they still need to bring in some more talent...

G.G. Jackson was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle before he reclassed and had offers from all over the country, but he stayed home and helped the Gamecocks. He silently committed to old head coach Frank Martin and...

A fruitful 2022 campaign has done wonders for Tennessee's spending. The athletic department has always invested resources into the program, but more money means more opportunity to expand. Front Office Sports reported that the Volunteers are looking into...

The offseason serves as an evaluation period for fans and programs. It's important to examine the landscape and see where you stack up against a sport that grows quicker than any in America. Head coach Josh Heupel has exceeded...

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported Tuesday that Hooker has met “extensively” with the Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, and Cowboys. The quarterback is limited in what he can physically show...

Despite some inconsistency as of late, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns remain highly regarded in the latest March Madness predictions from ESPN that were released Friday. ESPN's NCAA Tournament Bracketology has Texas projected...

The connections between the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns Bijan Robinson just won't go away. And over the last few weeks, conversations amongst NFL Draft pundits, experts and Twitter fans alike have discussed...

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for year three under coach Steve Sarkisian, they do so with arguably the best roster of his tenure. After an 8-5 season in year two, a marked improvement...

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball might end up being the front-runner to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title should it continue its success on the court. Does this mean the Aggies are...

It's pretty safe to say that the 2022 season for the Texas A&M Aggies football program was a massive disappointment considering the expectations in College Station headed into the year. So it doesn't come as much surprise...

The Texas A&M Aggies are making several internal switches to their offensive staff for the 2023 season. According to 247Sports, fifth-year A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has moved...

