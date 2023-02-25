Open in App
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps,

7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina train was stopped in its tracks due to a disabled freight train, according to an Amtrak Alert.

Piedmont Train 75 was halted in its tracks in Greensboro due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead. The train is once again moving at reduced speeds and is now operating 1 hour and 20 minutes behind schedule.

Winston-Salem teen shot after fight in parking lot on Waughtown Street, police say

Greensboro is not the only part of North Carolina affected as Piedmont Train 74 was also stopped in Salisbury due to the blockage. It is now also in motion at reduced speeds and is now operating 1 hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.

There is no word as to what caused the freight train to be disabled.

Norfolk Southern has confirmed to FOX8 that a train of theirs that was traveling through Lexington derailed on Saturday morning.

One of the train’s 132 cars reportedly derailed and there are no reports of danger to the public, according to Norfolk Southern.

