KOIN 6 News

PBOT works to clear roads before another round of snow moves in

By Andrew ForanJoelle Jones,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With one winter storm behind us and another potential snow event on the horizon, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is working to keep the roads cleared.

According to a tweet by PBOT Saturday morning, crews were working overnight and placed 9,500 gallons of de-icer and 50 tons of rock salt.

PBOT Winter Weather Road Closures

Some roads around the Portland area remain closed however for reasons including cars leaving the road, slick conditions and stuck vehicles.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival delayed by cold weather

A full list of closed roads is available on the PBOT website .

Roads remain slippery, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has warned that there may be black ice in some areas, so if you have to drive, it is best to proceed with caution.

“There are way fewer people out on the roads traveling, which does give our crews extra space to work. So, we will be out continuously at night, treating the roads, plowing as we’re able to ensure that we can stay ahead of the storm as best we can,” said ODOT’s Matt Noble.

ODOT TripCheck

Still, ODOT encourages people to delay travel as much as possible on Sunday to give their crews more time to improve the road conditions.

But if you have to go out, Noble said to “give yourself extra time to slow down. It could be icy in patches, so just make sure you’re giving other road users extra space tomorrow.”

