2 detained in Wayne County after multi-county pursuit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were detained after leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit overnight on Saturday.

Deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a Blue Chevrolet Cruze around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. The deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle after an alleged travel and equipment violation on U.S. 127 and State Route 49.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have failed to yield to officers with the lights and sirens on and kept driving southbound on U.S. 27. The Cruze continued to the Darke and Preble County line, where Darke County deputies stopped the pursuit after about 6 minutes, the release says.

After a short time following Darke County officials ending the pursuit, Preble County deputies found the suspected vehicle still on U.S. 27 near I-70.

Preble County officials attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle is accused of fleeing once again. A short time later, deputies ended the chase for the driver.

A helicopter with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) was available in the area, located the vehicle as it traveled westbound on I-70. Officials are said to have told the information to police at the Richmond Police Department in Wayne County, Indiana.

Officers in Richmond are said to have conducted a traffic stop of the Chevrolet Cruze, where the driver of the Cruze are said to have finally stopped the vehicle. The release says two people were detained during the traffic stop.

The Richmond Police Department says that along with an alleged odor and residue of marijuana in the suspected vehicle, the Cruze had a “fictitious” license plate.

The case is still under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

