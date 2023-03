OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement on Dec. 9, 2022.

Local students among those receiving degrees included: Luke Beach of Cridersville; Mei Carmer of Kenton; Brittany Giere of Coldwater; Annika Heminger of Cairo and Emma Muhlenkamp of Saint Henry.

Recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio with a student body of nearly 19,000.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409