Hughes County state's attorney won't take action on senator's criminal complaint

The Hughes County States Attorney will not take action on Sen. Tom Pischke's, R-Dell Rapids, request to have the 27 senators, who voted in favor of suspending Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, in January, criminally prosecuted.

Pischke filed a victim impact statement Friday to the Hughes County States Attorney, after holding a press conference Thursday to announce his intention to have the senators investigated.

In a signed victim impact statement and affidavit of senator in support of prosecution, Pischke wrote he believed Frye-Mueller's suspension was in violation of state law by "preventing a legislator from attending or voting." The violation is a class two misdemeanor.

He added because Frye-Mueller was stripped of her committee assignments and lost access to her state email as a result of the disciplinary process, those actions also possibly violated another state law by "preventing a legislative member from meeting." That is punishable as a class four felony.

In a letter dated Friday by Jessica LaMie, the Hughes County State's Attorney wrote that the executive branch and the judicial branches of government cannot interfere with the legislative branch and internal matters.

"The law is clear in South Dakota," LaMie wrote, referencing a 2007 South Dakota State Supreme Court decision. "The Executive Branch, which includes State’s Attorneys, cannot interfere in the internal workings of the Legislature including the investigation and discipline of a legislator."

Frye-Muller was censored and reinstated to her duties as a senator, following allegations of workplace harassment between her and a Legislative staffer. She was not returned to her committee duties.

The staffer alleged Frye-Mueller came to her on Jan. 24 for a discussion about a proposed bill, with Frye-Mueller's husband present. The staffer said after the conversation about the bill, Frye-Mueller asked about her child and the conversation turned to vaccines and breastfeeding. The staffer alleged Frye-Mueller said the staffer's baby could "get Down syndrome or autism" or even die, because of childhood vaccinations.

And when asked if the staffer was breastfeeding her baby, the staffer informed the senator she was using formula instead. Frye-Mueller then allegedly told the staffer how "(the staffer's) husband could 'suck on (the staffer's) breasts' to get milk to come in," according to the complaint.

Frye-Mueller denied the allegations in a public hearing.