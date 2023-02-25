Girls basketball: Cardinal Mooney comes up short again in state championship game

LAKELAND - After explaining how much the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School girls basketball program has meant to her both on and off the court, Olivia Davis walked out of the interview room with teammate Kali Barrett and said, “Oh-and-3.”

That summed up the Cougars’ and Davis’ fate in the finals.

Miami Country Day took control at halftime and maintained its advantage throughout in a 54-38 victory over Cardinal Mooney in the Class 3A state final Saturday morning at RP Funding Center.

While the Spartans (25-7) won the eighth state title in program history, the Cougars (21-6) still are searching for their first. It was the third straight year the Cougars, bidding to become the first girls basketball state champion in Sarasota County, reached the final only to be turned away at the end.

And Davis, the only senior and unequivocally the leader of the team, was a member of all three.

First-year Cardinal Mooney coach Marlon Williams referred to former wrestling star Hulk Hogan flexing when speaking of Davis’ leadership.

“We’re going to miss that,” Williams said. “That leadership and that passion. At practice she comes in ‘Let’s go.’ In games she comes in ‘Let’s go.’ I’m going to miss that fire and passion.”

Davis’ play also was recognized on the other bench as well.

When Miami Christian Day lost its top scorer Kayla Nelma (17.9 points per game) with a season-ending injury, the Spartans turned their attention to defense.

And that’s where Davis came in.

“We started scheming more and focusing on the other team’s best player,” Miami Christian Day coach Ochiel Swaby said. “We knew that was Davis. We were always up on her. We didn’t want her to shoot any threes. We wanted her to work for everything she got. If they beat us doing other things, fine.”

Davis compensated by driving to the basket and trying to get to the free-throw line.

“Yeah, their coach just told me I was a main part of their scouting report,” Davis said. “I kinda expected it coming into this, especially as big of a game as this is.”

Two Davis free throws got the Cougars within 20-17 with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half.

The Spartans broke the game open by scoring eight straight points, starting with a four-point play by Sofia Mendez.

Davis made two free throws with 17.2 seconds left in the second quarter before Kristina Godfrey nailed a 3-pointer as the halftime horn sounded to give Miami Country Day a 31-19 edge.

“We’ve been in a lot of games with runs,” Godfrey said. “I kind of took over because I needed to be a leader in that moment.”

Godfrey dropped in two layups sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Jada Johnson and the Spartans’ lead swelled to 38-19.

“We missed key shots. It was the small details, the missed layups, missed assignments. They capitalized on it,” Williams said. “In this type of game you have to pay attention to the small details. There were a few areas we should have done better at.”

With Davis (6) and Barrett (4) scoring all the points, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run to close the deficit within single digits.

Miami Country Day scored the final point of the third quarter and Godfrey had two layups to begin the fourth quarter and the Spartans were on their way to the state championship, the second in three years over the Cougars.

Sam Kotasek led Cardinal Mooney with 10 rebounds. Davis was the leading scorer with 10 points, six from the free-throw line.

“It’s been a super ride,” Williams said. “A great ride.”

And with seven of the eight players returning, Barrett said the future is “bright.”

The only one missing will be Davis.

“This program has taught me to love each and every one of my teammates like they were my sister,” she said. “I have a whole nother side for the love of the game. They taught me so much I didn’t even know about myself as a player.

“I planted the seeds. Now it’s up to Kali and Sy (Sy’monique Simon) to take it over.”

