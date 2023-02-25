Open in App
Bidwell, OH
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in Ohio searching for man with alleged violent history

By Amanda Barber,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2dxA_0kzmw3eQ00

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for a man accused of repeatedly violating a protection order in Ohio.

Authorities say James E. Raines, 44, has a history of arrests for assault and domestic violence.

He is currently wanted on a three-count indictment for violating a protection order and has continued to violate it since being indicted, according to the GCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office says Raines often hides from law enforcement.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Raines is also wanted for questioning in relation to another criminal investigation, according to authorities.

Raines allegedly is staying in the Bidwell, Ohio, area. He is described as a 6-foot-2-inch, 160-pound man with both brown eyes and hair.

The GCSO asks that anyone with information contacts the office immediately via Facebook message or by calling (740) 446-1221. Tips can also be submitted via the hotline at (740) 446-6555.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Search of Gallipolis home results in two arrests, seizure of drugs and cash, deputies say
Gallipolis, OH1 day ago
Ohio man arrested for allegedly breaking into basement, cutting electrical wire
Glouster, OH1 day ago
Deputies: Man arrested on drug and copper theft charges
Glouster, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities discover crack cocaine on fugitive wanted for attempted murder, various other charges
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Police: Suicidal woman killed by deputy in Circleville on Saturday
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Athens County Sheriff Catches Copper Bandit Red Handed
Glouster, OH1 day ago
Man facing attempted murder charge
South Point, OH15 hours ago
Hours-long search in Pike County woods finds suspect in attempted abduction
Waverly, OH2 days ago
Breaking – Missing/Endangered Woman from Oklahoma Seen in Pike County Ohio
Piketon, OH1 day ago
Update – Woman in Hotel Law Enforcement Shooting Identified
Circleville, OH3 days ago
Man convicted of biting U.S. Marshal, resisting arrest sentenced to prison
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Waverly, Ohio, man arrested for abducting person with firearm
Waverly, OH3 days ago
Ross Co. grand jury returns 21 indictments
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Grand jury finds evidence of man trafficking fentanyl
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Ohio Highway Patrol: Driver killed in Gallia County crash
Patriot, OH1 day ago
Man with alleged violent history arrested by Huntington, West Virginia, officers
Huntington, WV4 days ago
Ross County – Man Arrested for Two Days of Scooter Thefts from Walmart
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV56 minutes ago
Citizens assist deputy in arrest of man harassing Go-Mart customers and employees
Charleston, WV4 days ago
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alkol, WV2 days ago
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Dog dragged behind a truck in Chillicothe; police investigate
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV3 days ago
Woman arrested and charged after alleged relations with minor
Kenova, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy