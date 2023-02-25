Deputies in Ohio searching for man with alleged violent history

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for a man accused of repeatedly violating a protection order in Ohio.

Authorities say James E. Raines, 44, has a history of arrests for assault and domestic violence.

He is currently wanted on a three-count indictment for violating a protection order and has continued to violate it since being indicted, according to the GCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office says Raines often hides from law enforcement.

Raines is also wanted for questioning in relation to another criminal investigation, according to authorities.

Raines allegedly is staying in the Bidwell, Ohio, area. He is described as a 6-foot-2-inch, 160-pound man with both brown eyes and hair.

The GCSO asks that anyone with information contacts the office immediately via Facebook message or by calling (740) 446-1221. Tips can also be submitted via the hotline at (740) 446-6555.

