Open in App
Rockingham, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Mary ‘Kitty’ Crawford Bunn Pegram

By Leavitt Funeral Home,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMKAZ_0kzmw2lh00

LILESVILLE — On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, Mrs. Mary “Kitty” Crawford Bunn Pegram, 89, of Rockingham and formerly of Lilesville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at her home with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Forestville United Methodist Church in Lilesville with the Rev. Sybil Perrell and the Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro and other times at the home in Rockingham.

Kitty was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Richmond County, and was a daughter of the late Robert Clayton Crawford and the late Lillie Mae Bledsoe Crawford.

She received an associate degree from Anson Community College and had worked for nearly 30 years with Anson County Schools as a teacher’s assistant at Lilesville Elementary School.

She was a longtime and active member of Forestville United Methodist Church in Lilesville where she sang in the choir and served as Sunday school superintendent until her health declined. She dearly loved her church family.

Kitty was first married to James Lisk, and they were blessed with two children, and she later married Pearl Bunn and they were blessed with one son.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Kathy East and husband, John of Rockingham, Mike Lisk and wife, Lisa of Rockingham and Brian Bunn and wife, Shelly of Charlotte; her grandchildren, Chris Nettles (Nicci) of Lilesville and Ashley Waite (Ben) of Vine Grove, Kentucky; her stepchildren who include Penny Bunn Bartholomew and husband, Tim of Denver; and her sisters, Shirley Crawford of Rockingham and Doris Wilson of Mount Pleasant.

In addition to Kathy and Mike’s father and Brian’s father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Tot” Pegram and her brother, Robert Crawford.

Kitty’s family is very grateful to Nicci Brown, a very special caregiver and to Richmond County Hospice and staff, including Susan McDonald, Miranda Watson, Sybil Oxendine and Michelle Rogers for the loving way in which they cared for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 U.S. 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Forestville United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Joanne Clark, 1781 Clark Mountain Road, Lilesville, NC 28091.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at leavittfh.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Peggy Odom Nash Kellar
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
OBITUARY: Bruce Wayne Smith
Rockingham, NC23 hours ago
OBITUARY: Herbert Wayland Wiggins Jr.
Monroe, NC1 day ago
OBITUARY: Robert A. Millikan III
Rockingham, NC23 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home in Hamlet’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hamlet, NC2 days ago
OBITUARY: Cynthia T. Royster
Hoffman, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Angela Spencer Baldwin
Eagle Springs, NC5 days ago
OBITUARY: Danny Lee Robinson Jr.
Bennettsville, SC7 days ago
HONOR ROLL: Rockingham Middle School
Rockingham, NC2 days ago
Identities released of two killed in collision with Harnett County deputy during chase
Spring Lake, NC22 hours ago
HONOR ROLL: Mineral Springs Elementary
Mineral Springs, NC3 days ago
South Charlotte road closed after deadly wreck, police say
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Richmond County, municipalities awarded $12.4 million for water infrastructure improvements
Hamlet, NC3 days ago
Charges pending for Siler City man in deadly NC crash that killed 20-year-old woman
Siler City, NC4 days ago
Police crackdown on street takeovers in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Fast start, Leviner complete game pace Lady Raiders to season-opening win
Indian Trail, NC2 days ago
Lost your weed? LOOK: NC deputies find ‘misplaced’ bags of it
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
Steen, Leviner propel Lady Raiders to late-game comeback
Rockingham, NC17 hours ago
Charlotte Couple Opens First Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant At Walmart
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Rollover crash in Fayetteville sends woman to hospital
Fayetteville, NC7 days ago
6 charged in drug deal that led to kidnapping, armed robbery in North Carolina
Siler City, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy