OBITUARY: Mary ‘Kitty’ Crawford Bunn Pegram

LILESVILLE — On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, Mrs. Mary “Kitty” Crawford Bunn Pegram, 89, of Rockingham and formerly of Lilesville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at her home with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Forestville United Methodist Church in Lilesville with the Rev. Sybil Perrell and the Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro and other times at the home in Rockingham.

Kitty was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Richmond County, and was a daughter of the late Robert Clayton Crawford and the late Lillie Mae Bledsoe Crawford.

She received an associate degree from Anson Community College and had worked for nearly 30 years with Anson County Schools as a teacher’s assistant at Lilesville Elementary School.

She was a longtime and active member of Forestville United Methodist Church in Lilesville where she sang in the choir and served as Sunday school superintendent until her health declined. She dearly loved her church family.

Kitty was first married to James Lisk, and they were blessed with two children, and she later married Pearl Bunn and they were blessed with one son.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Kathy East and husband, John of Rockingham, Mike Lisk and wife, Lisa of Rockingham and Brian Bunn and wife, Shelly of Charlotte; her grandchildren, Chris Nettles (Nicci) of Lilesville and Ashley Waite (Ben) of Vine Grove, Kentucky; her stepchildren who include Penny Bunn Bartholomew and husband, Tim of Denver; and her sisters, Shirley Crawford of Rockingham and Doris Wilson of Mount Pleasant.

In addition to Kathy and Mike’s father and Brian’s father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Tot” Pegram and her brother, Robert Crawford.

Kitty’s family is very grateful to Nicci Brown, a very special caregiver and to Richmond County Hospice and staff, including Susan McDonald, Miranda Watson, Sybil Oxendine and Michelle Rogers for the loving way in which they cared for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 U.S. 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Forestville United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Joanne Clark, 1781 Clark Mountain Road, Lilesville, NC 28091.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.