BATTLE TO END: Choctaw too hot to handle for BHS in regional

Eighty-three days following their opening tip-off, the Lady Bruins of Bartlesville High School’s girls basketball team reached the end of the road.

The Lady Bruins (7-16) ran into a basket-making machine in the Choctaw High Lady Yellowjackets and had no directions on how to flip the “off” switch.

Choctaw skinned the nets for 22 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Bartlesville, 71-50, in the first round of the Class 6A girls regionals.

Thus, Bartlesville reached the ‘Stop’ sign for its campaign — a season in which it made many rumbles but never quite seemed to shift into high power consistently.

But, Bartlesville still recorded its most victories in a season in four years — and was on the cusp of three more wins that ended in close defeats.

Thursday’s setback really didn’t fit in that latter category.

Bartlesville bumped and scraped and clawed the first six minutes to keep even, but Choctaw then begin to pull away until the outcome was as clear as a baby’s eyes.

But Bartlesville — which is coached by Justyn Shaw — continued to battle, which proved to be the team’s main trademark all season.

The Lady Bruins made a handful of memorable major rallies throughout the campaign. Their fighting spirit didn’t net too many jaw-dropping comeback victories, but it did display a team of character and a team close to putting it all together.

Bartlesville also featured an attack in which several girls made valuable contributions.

Eight different Lady Bruins scored against Choctaw — Kaelynn Duncan, 15 points; Mikka Chambers, 13 points; Alayah Lunn, nine points; Kenzie Denny, six points; Karlee Joseph, two points; Kaydance Barnett, two points; Cassie Sneed, two points; and Grace McPhail, one point.

Katelyn Davis dialed in 27 points for Choctaw, followed by Raven Jackson with 18 and Aliyah Duval with 11.

Stopping Davis proved to be Bartlesville’s biggest challenge.

She scored 25 points the first three quarters to do most her damage.

Bartlesville, meanwhile, could boast a strong, gritty start to make a strong impact.on Choctaw.

Lunn netted two buckets, including a trey, and Chambers hit another to push Bartlesville to a 7-6 lead in the first few minutes.

Davis and Choctaw then took control, however, outscoring Bartlesville, 15-3, the rest of the first quarter.

Bartlesville’s battling feisty-ness then kicked in with a 10-6 run to get back within nine points, 28-19. During the uprising, Chambers pumped seven points and Duncan sank a three-pointer — one of the five she knocked down for the game.

But, once again, Choctaw ended a quarter with a fiery spurt to extend its lead back to 17 by halftime, 38-21.

The margin didn’t make any major movement — up or down — throughout the second half.

Bartlesville pulled within 18, 42-24, on a Denny trey and Choctaw’s lead topped out at 28 points, 69-41.

But, the game ended on a rewarding note for Bartlesville as Duncan — a senior in her final game — ripped a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Duncan and Joseph were the only two Lady Bruin seniors, meaning Shaw could welcome back the vast majority of this lineup.

Chambers finished as the team’s most consistent, and leading, scorer. Denny made a shining showing as a freshman and each of the other potential returnees displayed individual strengths, skills and abilities that could make Bartlesville a gnarly coconut for opponents to try to crack in the 2023-24 hardwood wars.