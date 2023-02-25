Open in App
Auburn, AL
Auburn Daily

PrizePicks player props for Auburn vs Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFFuD_0kzmuxcv00

Let's win some money off of a road trip to Rupp Arena with the help of PrizePicks (promo code: Auburn)

Auburn's fighting for postseason seeding.

The Tigers are currently tied for fourth in the latest league standings with Tennessee at 9-6 in conference. After this road trip to Rupp Arena, only Alabama and Tennessee are left on the schedule. We recently looked at Auburn's postseason projections entering this game - a win in one of these final three games would definitely help the postseason seeding argument for Bruce Pearl and his Tigers squad.

At Kentucky - a road trip that Auburn hasn't won since 1988 - the Tigers are 5.5 point underdogs to most common books, with an over/under of 140.5 total points.

Auburn vs Kentucky props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

Auburn

G Allen Flanigan OVER/UNDER 10.5 Points

G Allen Flanigan OVER/UNDER 4.5 Rebounds

G Allen Flanigan OVER/UNDER 16.5 Combined Points+Rebounds+Assists

F Jaylin Williams OVER/UNDER 11.5 Points

F Jaylin Williams OVER/UNDER 4.5 Rebounds

F Jaylin Williams OVER/UNDER 17.5 Combined Points+Rebounds+Assists

F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 15.5 Points

F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 8.0 Rebounds

F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER Combined 24.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 33.5 Fantasy Score

G Wendell Green Jr. OVER/UNDER 14.5 Points

G Wendell Green Jr. OVER/UNDER 4.5 Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. OVER/UNDER Combined 22.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. OVER/UNDER 26.5 Fantasy Score

Kentucky

No props available as of press time

