Ideas for solutions center on children, better messaging

This is the last story in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I identified the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II covered the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.

There is no one “magic bullet” solution to curbing increased opioid use and mental health problems in Morrison County.

In January, 20 people from many different backgrounds throughout the county met — for the second time — to address the issues, as well as potential solutions. The people in that group came from law enforcement, criminal justice, city and county leaders, education and more.

They discussed several options for helping those who are already struggling, as well as preventing others from falling into similar situations.

“There’s some very important things on the table that we discuss, including opioids and mental health and our concerns for blight throughout the community,” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka. “Somehow they all seem to go hand in hand at times.”

One piece to the puzzle that has been in place since 2018 is the addition of a jail social worker within the Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) Department. Many of those involved in the discussion lauded that as a positive step in the right direction.

Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers said he has had conversations with HHS Director Brad Vold and Sheriff Shawn Larsen to take that a step further. Among other programs, they have explored the possibility of embedding a social worker with law enforcement to help — in the field — those struggling with addiction or having a mental health crisis.

So far, he said they have talked with law enforcement agencies in St. Cloud and Blue Earth County, which have already implemented similar programs.

“I love the embedded social worker within the police officers and anywhere else,” said Oasis Central Minnesota Executive Director Rose Surma. “People have to choose to be healthy and to have services, but we never know when they’re going to make that choice. Hopefully there’s someone there that can guide them into where they can have some support.”

Vold said it’s a “co-responding model,” of which there are many types that have been developed across the state and nation. He said including a social worker has not only alleviated stress on officers with the St. Cloud Police Department, it has also helped with crisis intervention.

“Really, there’s a variety of ways to structure this,” Vold said. “I think that’s the conversation, to see if we can figure that out and then, would the (County) Board support hiring a social worker to be in a co-responder model?”

Larsen said another solution was a matter of messaging. That meant all stakeholders within the county have to get on the same page with a unified message, and it also must come from a variety of sources to reach as many people as possible.

He said, for example, one option could be as simple as putting information about where and how to get help on church bulletins.

“That’s just part of it,” Larsen said. “It’s like, who else can we bring to the table to help tackle this problem?”

On that same front, he said he has reached out to Sheila Watercott, a youth substance abuse prevention coordinator for Stand Up 4 U who works in the Little Falls School District, about billboard messaging. The key would be figuring out what that message would be.

He said different avenues could include where and how to get treatment, or possibly messages to help reduce the stigma and reinforce that it’s OK to not be OK and to reach out for help.

“I think we all agree that, at the end of the day, if we got somebody help and they don’t have to face this alone and they can break their addiction, then we’re successful,” Larsen said. “But people have to want help, too. We can’t force them.”

Schirmers said the conversation of what more can be done is one he has with Larsen daily. Other items that have already been explored include social media posts and holding Coffee with a Cop events, such as the one which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Pierz Senior Center.

Much of the conversation surrounding solutions also focused on outreach within the schools. Schirmers said he, Zylka and Larsen recently met with Little Falls Superintendent Greg Johnson about the prospect of bringing back the Drug Abuse Resistence Education (DARE) program. An officer from LFPD went through DARE instructor training this month.

Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said his department instructs healthy living and choices programs — which he likened to DARE — in the Pierz School District. Through that, they’re getting into each fifth grade classroom.

“It’s a big plus, embedding earlier into our youth to try and get them to reach out to us prior to them trying to harm themselves,” Hanneken said. “It’s a resource that, I think, is a great way to start.”

Watercott said, in Little Falls, they have been able to grow their contact with students in talking about substance use, addiction and mental health. On a consistent basis, she said they work with fifth through 12th graders each year through assemblies, going into the classroom and more.

A message she said has been driven home no matter the age or the setting is that the children have a choice in terms of what they put in their bodies. Most importantly, however, she said kids want and can handle the facts.

“When those facts are coming from multiple credible sources, that includes law enforcement, health care, teachers, professionals, adults, they’re sucking that in like a sponge,” Watercott said. “You can just see it, especially with the fifth graders. Above all, you want to give the kids the facts.”

She said another focus is on empowering kids to make their own choices. As they’re all coming from different scenarios in life, she said they purposely do not talk about that, as it can serve as a crutch on which some kids might try to lean.

Watercott said children don’t often shy away from topics, such as addiction. They are ready to “dig in,” she said. Those conversations also benefit teachers and staff, as many have received trauma-informed and social-emotional learning training.

“I believe we’re still at the tip of the iceberg,” Watercott said. “But, several years ago we weren’t even — we’ll just keep making headway toward educating anybody that’s open to having those conversations, not giving up on any kid and being there for them.”

She noted that it’s often hard for parents to talk to their children about issues like drugs or mental health. That’s why she said it’s important for any adult, if they have an opportunity “for one minute to look them in the eye and just listen to them, that’s huge.”

“I’ve seen kids make a huge turnaround in high school,” Watercott said. “I can’t speak academically, but just a pep in their step when I see them in the hallway the next several days. It’s such a simple thing, but it’s so huge.”

She said they plan to continue and expand in all of the efforts that are already underway in the school. It’s a daunting task, but one she said they are willing to take on because they have a captive audience among the children in the schools.

Regarding mental health specifically, she said they are planning a Mental Health Night — to which the community will be invited — March 28. Vold also noted that the County Board agreed to put $500,000 of its American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward addressing mental health in the schools.

The program is a partnership with Northern Pines Mental Health, and aims to hire eight behavior interventionists to work in Morrison County school buildings.

To further help curb drug use in the community, regardless of age, Schirmers said the LFPD has an officer that went through training to become a drug recognition evaluator (DRE). They are formally trained to look for signs someone might be under the influence of drugs during day to day situations, such as a traffic stop.

“He has made many, many arrests,” Schirmers said. “I think we’ve had 14 arrests of folks who were under the influence of a substance other than alcohol since August (2022), so that’s substantial.”

They plan to send two more officers to training in March.

Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern said her office is also involved in helping people get the help they need. One of her probation agents, who handles a medium-to-high caseload, used to work in adult group homes.

Kern said she is trying to tailor her caseload to work with people who have mental health needs and also have struggled with chemical dependency.

“She’s the expert,” Kern said. “We’re trying to figure out how to carve out that caseload to manage that. Those people can be very time-consuming; they’re very high needs.”

Morrison County learned in 2022 that it will receive $1.593 million over the next 18 years as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors. County Administrator Matt LeBlanc pointed out that there will be ways the group can work to invest that money, but they must determine how.

He also noted that everyone in the group “has reach.” For example, he thought it would be wise to reach out to the other 86 counties in the state to ask what they have done, and where they have found success.

“What can we take from Dakota (County) and apply to Morrison?” LeBlanc said. “I, personally, will do what I can to reach out to my peers and try to find folks that have tried to fight opioids, and get any success that they’ve had and bring it back and share with this group.”

In Little Falls, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said they are fighting these issues on a couple of fronts, particularly housing. He said mental health and substance abuse is often directly tied to homelessness.

A new, 49-unit apartment complex is slated for construction in 2023. They are also looking at various ways to improve affordable housing in Little Falls.

“If we want people to be healthy, they have to be able to have those basic shelter and food needs met,” Surma said.

The city also recently hired a code enforcement officer, which relates to property maintenance. That will facilitate added connections and conversations with residents.

“If we’re on the ground and we’re in close proximity to people that are struggling with this, we have that connection built to be able to share the resources that are out there,” Radermacher said.

The city is also engaged in OurTown 56345, a grant-funded effort which is working to build collaboration within the community. Out of those conversations, he said it was eye-opening how many students want to be involved, but they don’t know what is out there.

That involvement could also go a long way in battling mental health problems and drug abuse. One effort they’re currently working on is putting together a Community Fair, which will connect people to services and organizations working for the betterment of the community.

The plan is to start it in the school as part of the Day of Caring and, hopefully, expand it into a broader effort throughout the community as a whole.

“I’ve heard that from new residents, ‘How do we get involved? What is out there?’” Radermacher said. “I heard it earlier in terms of, there are services out there but we don’t what they are; we don’t know where to direct people.”

Vold said there is a regional group that works with adult mental health and tries to build a support system. Through that effort, they are working with Sourcewell to hire a regional mental health professional to support and align services in all five Region 5 counties — Morrison, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd and Wadena — along with Aitkin.

“We’re hoping that will move forward,” Vold said. “They’ve had it posted three times and have not found the right person.”

As the group continues to work on solutions, Zylka said he was encouraged by the two meetings so far. He said he was expecting only three or four people to show up. They plan to continue meeting, with the next session slated for April.

“To see this many people around the tables, it shows how much care we have in this county and community for our residents and their kids,” Zylka said. “Whatever we’ve got to do to make this better, if we can save one kid, I’m all in.”

Schirmers agreed.

He said, though the county has its faults — as all places do — there is “nowhere else” he would want to raise his kids.

“I think a few people like to focus on a certain section, maybe, of the paper and not the other sections that promote all of the good things going on here, too,” Schirmers said. “That’s frustrating, because when we hear about the bad things, there’s so much more good going on. We see it here today.”