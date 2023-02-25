Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
FOX 4 WFTX

Minnesota Twins honor Hurricane Ian first responders at Hammond Stadium

By Kaitlyn Snook,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZFMf_0kzmtIuh00

The Minnesota Twins honored Lee County first responders before today's game at Hammond Stadium.

Just before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays began at 1:05 p.m., the Twins recognized a special "starting lineup" of 10 first responders representing organizations that have aided in Hurricane Ian recovery.

These 10 individuals will "take their position" on the field, where they will be saluted.

The organizations being represented at today's game include South Trail Fire Department, Captains for Clean Water, Lee Health Emergency Department, LCEC and Lee County Sheriff's Office.

