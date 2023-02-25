Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for West Virginia at Kansas

Here is everything you need to know before today's penultimate home game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back home for their second-to-last home game, looking to push the pace in the conference race. The West Virginia Mountaineers come into town looking to bolster their NCAA bubble bid.

Kansas comes into the game ranked #3 in the AP Poll and #4 in the Coaches Poll. West Virginia is unranked.

Kansas leads the all-time series 19-6, including an undefeated 10-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won the last four straight, nine of the last ten and 13 of the last 15 games in the series.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Saturday, February 25th, 3:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KU Athletics Radio

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The Numbers

#3/#4 Kansas: 23-5 (11-4 Big 12), KenPom: 7th overall, 20th offense, 9th defense

West Virginia: 16-12 (5-10 Big 12), KenPom: 21st overall, 18th offense, 60th defense

Line: KU -9.5

O/U: 150.5

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Game Coverage

West Virginia Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising staff

Listen to the latest episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast:

View the original article to see embedded media.

Follow along during the game with live updates and analysis from both the Blue Wings Rising and Rock Chalk Podcast Twitter accounts.

Come join the conversation in the Blue Wings Rising Discord Server .

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks have won 49 straight games in which they have outrebounded their opponents. Kansas outrebounded TCU in Monday's game.

During the last three games, Dajuan Harris has 26 assists and just 2 turnovers. His 3.26 assist to turnover ratio is good for seventh nationally and leads the Big 12.