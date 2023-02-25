Garnet Hathaway called it ‘a dream’ to join the Bruins

He grew up in New England and is looking forward to returning home.

Garnet Hathaway is eager to join the Bruins. Julio Cortez/AP File Photo

Newly acquired right wing Garnet Hathaway grew up a Bruins fan, and he made it clear how thrilled he is to join his hometown team.

“It’s been a dream to wear the spoked B for a long time,” Hathaway tweeted Saturday morning.

Hathaway grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine, attended Phillips Academy in Andover, then attended Brown University, so he has many New England ties.

The Bruins acquired him, along with Dmitry Orlov, in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and Craig Smith.

Hathaway, 31, also thanked the Washington Capitals and their fans before transitioning into his new chapter.