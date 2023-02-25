Cardi B dancing on the right side of the law during NYPD Academy ‘gig’

“My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime. I only have myself to blame,” she tweeted Friday morning.
The “UP” superstar was dressed to the nines in a selfie that accompanied the tweet. She wore the same designer duds during her pitstop at the Police Academy: A pricey cropped beige bomber jacket over a black shirt, white pants, a black Chanel beanie, and too-cool tan heeled boots.
“You having a tabi boot fashion show at community service daily,” tweeted Jodi900@FeRaw.
