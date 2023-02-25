Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Cardi B dancing on the right side of the law during NYPD Academy ‘gig’

By Tina Moore, Dean Balsamini,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0685Rt_0kzmqwbM00

Cardi B is on tour — doing community service.

The superstar rapper was strutting on the right side of the law during a “surprise” appearance at the NYPD Police Academy in Queens, sources said.

The “Shake It” singer did just that, dancing and twirling to thunderous applause, according to a 17-second video obtained by The Post.

Cardi was there Friday for an “event” with Chief of Training Juanita Holmes, the sources said. The NYPD said the rapper was on hand for “Girl Talk,” part of a police mentorship program.

The appearance seems to be part of the “WAP” singer’s court-ordered 15 days of community service , which she announced to her 28.7 million Twitter followers, complete with a few selfies and words of wisdom.

“My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime. I only have myself to blame,” she tweeted Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hw2eN_0kzmqwbM00
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was at the NYPD Police Academy on Friday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQBc3_0kzmqwbM00
The rapper was there for an “event” with Chief of Training Juanita Holmes, the sources said.
FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

The “UP” superstar was dressed to the nines in a selfie that accompanied the tweet. She wore the same designer duds during her pitstop at the Police Academy: A pricey cropped beige bomber jacket over a black shirt, white pants, a black Chanel beanie, and too-cool tan heeled boots.

“You having a tabi boot fashion show at community service daily,” tweeted Jodi900@FeRaw.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, was ordered to complete the 15 days of community service as part of the plea deal she reached in September following a 2018 fight at a strip club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDT1G_0kzmqwbM00
Cardi B is currently doing court-ordered community service following a 2018 fight at a strip club.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRhYh_0kzmqwbM00
“My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime. I only have myself to blame,” Cardi B tweeted Friday morning.
FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

The Grammy winner was supposed to complete her community service last month but the deadline was extended to March 1.

Cardi’s original deadline to complete the service was in January.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Wendy Williams Comes Out Of Hiding For Wild Night Out Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Podcast Return
New York City, NY9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
Houston, TX23 days ago
'Flavor of Love' Star's Niece Killed in Michigan State Mass Shooting
East Lansing, MI17 days ago
[WATCH] Moneybagg Yo Gives GloRilla Iced-Out Bread Gang Chain On Stage
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy