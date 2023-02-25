2 Mobile colleges ranked among top 10 in Alabama: Report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two colleges in the Mobile area have been ranked among the top ten colleges in Alabama, according to a report from Stacker .

The University of South Alabama was ranked ninth on the list with an acceptance rate of 79% and a net price of $13,624. The University of Mobile ranked seventh with an acceptance rate of 46% and a net price of $21, 847.

All the colleges ranked include:

Auburn University University of Alabama – Birmingham University of Alabama Samford University University of Alabama – Huntsville Birmingham-Southern College University of Mobile Jacksonville State University University of South Alabama University of West Alabama

This report was released in March 2022.

