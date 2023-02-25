Open in App
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Mobile colleges ranked among top 10 in Alabama: Report

By Summer Poole,

7 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two colleges in the Mobile area have been ranked among the top ten colleges in Alabama, according to a report from Stacker .

New superintendent named for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile

The University of South Alabama was ranked ninth on the list with an acceptance rate of 79% and a net price of $13,624. The University of Mobile ranked seventh with an acceptance rate of 46% and a net price of $21, 847.

All the colleges ranked include:

  1. Auburn University
  2. University of Alabama – Birmingham
  3. University of Alabama
  4. Samford University
  5. University of Alabama – Huntsville
  6. Birmingham-Southern College
  7. University of Mobile
  8. Jacksonville State University
  9. University of South Alabama
  10. University of West Alabama

This report was released in March 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

