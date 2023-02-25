The Craft Taco Truck Building Restaurant In Sorrento Valley

The Craft Taco Truck announced via social media that its elevated food truck experience will move into a brick-and-mortar space soon. Their new home is just steps from their current restaurant-on-wheels in Sorrento Valley .

“We’re pandemic babies. We started in June of 2020 and partnered with New English Brewing,” owner and chef Eddie Tamayo tells What Now San Diego. Tamayo owns The Craft Taco Truck along with his wife Marisol Aguilar .

Tamayo brought his experience working in restaurants across San Diego to put together a unique menu of specialty tacos to pair with the craft beer at the Sorrento Valley craft brewery.

Their goal at The Craft Taco is to provide a restaurant-quality experience in a mobile unit, serving elevated tacos using fresh made-to-order tortillas. Menu highlights include the Baja Poke Taco, the beer-battered Dorado Fish Taco, and the Surf and Turf Craft Taco. The Craft Taco also offers bowls, California burritos, and street tacos with homestyle options like Nopales and Cochinita Pibil.

With more space and a brand new kitchen, The Craft Taco at SOVA will have the opportunity to expand the menu and express the brand message through the interior design, music, and general vibe of the space. Tamayo explains the restaurant will allow the business to have a greater impact on the community, “In a sense they’ve seen us grow up, from bouncing around outside of different breweries, to being at New English Brewing full time, and now to building the restaurant.”

The truck will maintain service up until the restaurant is ready to open. “The food truck has been a blessing to be able to operate it while working on the restaurant.”

The Craft Taco at SOVA is expected to open in Spring 2023 . Stay updated by following The Craft Taco on Instagram .

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .