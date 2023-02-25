Notre Dame Commit Profile: Tight End Jack Larsen

A look at Notre Dame 2024 tight end commit Jack Larsen

Notre Dame is already on the board at tight end in the 2024 class, with the Irish landing North Carolina standout Jack Larsen. Here's a look at the Fighting Irish commit.

JACK LARSEN PROFILE

Hometown/High School : Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic

Height/Weight : 6-3, 215

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.0

Player Comp : Nick O'Leary, Florida State

2022 Stats : 37 catches, 686 yards, 10 touchdowns

Recruited By : Gerad Parker

Offers : Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan State, NC State, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports : 4-star - No. 47 overall - No. 3 tight end

ESPN : 4-star - No. 127 overall - No. 5 tight end

Rivals : 4-star - No. 10 tight end

On3 : 3-star - No. 18 tight end

247Sports Composite : 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 8 tight end

On3 Consensus : 4-star - No. 206 overall - No. 11 tight end

FILM ANALYSIS

Let's start with the reasons that Larsen doesn't rank higher. He's not very big and he's not an overly explosive athlete. He doesn't have the size that made players like Michael Mayer and Cole Kmet so effective, and he lacks the speed of a Tommy Tremble . Get past that and you'll see that while the "traits" might not be elite, this is a really talented and productive tight end prospect.

What makes Larsen so good is the fact he has a great feel for the game and his ball skills are as good as any tight end in the country. Larsen is an efficient route runner and he's athletic enough to get open in the intermediate and short zones. What I love about his game is that even if Larsen is covered the quarterback can still chuck the ball up and give him a chance, because the odds of him outplaying defenders for the ball is quite high.

Larsen's ball skills also grade out as elite. His timing as a leaper is outstanding, his hands are strong and he's quite strong at the catch point. I also love the focus and concentration that Larsen shows when he's in traffic or has defenders closing in on him. These are important traits for a player that seems to lack top-level speed.

The Charlotte Catholic standout is a more than willing blocker, especially in space. As he fills out and gets stronger he projects to be a high quality blocker at the next level.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame basically has two tight end positions. There is the traditional attached role and there is a position that moves around, plays in a wing, plays in the slot and moves around a lot before the snap. The latter is where Larsen fits into the Notre Dame offense. His route running and ball skills could make him a dangerous third-down weapon, and as he gets stronger his ability to thrive in the run game will take a job. His feel for the game, route running and hands give him a chance to out-play the ranking I have for him right now.

