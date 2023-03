Photos from the Clemson Tigers’ 96-71 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

It is the final home game of the regular season for the Wolfpack.

Check back after the game for more images.

N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts reacts to the call by the officials during the second half of Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) and Jarkel Joiner (1) walk off the court after Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Clemson’s RJ Godfrey (22) tries to get around N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) during the second half of Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts is held back after he was called for a technical during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) talks with Terquavion Smith (0) during the second half of Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Casey Morsell (14) drives by Clemson’s Chase Hunter (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) drives around Clemson’s Ben Middlebrooks (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) shoots as Clemson’s Ben Middlebrooks (10) defends during Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Greg Gantt (23) walks back to the bench with a nose bleed during the second half of Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to the officials during the second half of Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) stands behind him. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) drives by Clemson’s Brevin Galloway (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Clemson’s RJ Godfrey (22) and N.C. State’s LJ Thomas (4) go after the loose ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) shoots as Clemson’s PJ Hall (24) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Greg Gantt (23) slams in two during Clemson’s 96-71 victory over N.C. State’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) shoots as Clemson’s PJ Hall (24) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s LJ Thomas (4) tries to steal the ball from Clemson’s Hunter Tyson (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com