Charlotte Observer

This rescued dog was bound with a tie, tossed in a Charlotte Dumpster. Reward offered.

By Joe Marusak,

7 days ago

Someone bound the legs of a dog with a neck tie and tossed the animal into a Dumpster in a Charlotte apartment complex, police said Friday in announcing a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

Police didn’t say who rescued the tan male dog, but Charlotte Crime Stoppers released photos of the pooch looking sad and forlorn, but OK, as it received medical attention at the Animal Care & Control shelter.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control division couldn’t be reached Saturday as to the dog’s prognosis and if and when it will be up for adoption.

Police also released a picture of the tan dress tie that has a splash of black in the design.

The dog was found Feb. 5 in a Dumpster at the Cheshire Chase Apartments in the 3700 block of Connery Court, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers. That’s off Old Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.

The non-profit organization is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous and don’t have to leave a phone number or appear in court.

