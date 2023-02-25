Queen Consort Camilla's Title Will Reportedly Get A Serious Upgrade After King Charles III’s Coronation

It kind of feels like every other week, we hear about someone in the British Royal family getting their title s changed, or another role being added on. Heck, we’ve lost track of how much Prince William and Kate Middleton are in charge of at this point! But there has been one title change people have been seriously debating about ever since Charles became King Charles III , and it’s all about his wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Queen Consort Camilla's Reported Dress Designer for the Coronation Has a Surprising Connection to Princess Diana

People have been wondering, “Will Queen Consort Camilla be known as Queen after the coronation?” Well, both reports and insiders both say the same thing: Yes, Camilla is set to be officially described as “Queen.”

Insiders say the change will happen after Charles’ coronation in May, telling DailyMail , “There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome, and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right.”

While many assumed Camilla would never ascend to the title of Queen, there have been multiple signs that that is an inevitability. For instance, before Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022, she remarked that she would love it if Camilla became Queen one day . But the most recent hints have been both her huge social media overhaul, where she redid her existing pages and made new ones, along with updating her charity’s name.

For a while, Camilla had a charity called “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room,” where she created a safe space for people who love all kinds of literature and want to know more. But with the social media overhaul, royal fans noticed the name has been changed to the “Queen’s Reading Room!”

While we have to wait until after King Charles’ official coronation, we’re seeing that all signs are pointing to Camilla being the next Queen.

The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen

Ever since King Charles III came into power in late 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the new monarch. And everyone wants to know every detail. After over 70 years of waiting, he’s now the King and writer Christopher Anderson is taking royal fans on a journey in his new book The King . From Charles’ private life to his marriage to Camilla Queen Consort, Anderson is packing every detail of the intriguing and sometimes controversial life of Charles.

Buy: ‘The King: The Life of Charles III’ by Christopher Andersen $26.99, originally $29.99

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

