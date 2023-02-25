Boise City Council: Two applicants added, two withdraw

There’s already been some changes to those who are up for the Boise City Council vacancies.

Grant Burgoyne, a former state legislator, and Stan Olsen had their names added to the list. At the same time, Mel Trout and Tony Roark withdrew their names, according to the city’s Director of Community Engagement Maria Weeg.

Burgoyne’s email didn’t end up in the email box the city set up and Olsen submitted to a different email address, but on time.

There are two vacancies — one for former president Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and one for Lisa Sánchez’s former District 3 seat. Over 50 people applied.

“Mayor Lauren McLean is reviewing each application and will begin interviewing her top choices later this week,” a previous news release said. “Mayor McLean anticipates announcing her choices in early March.”