Santa Rosa County ranked in top 50 worst Florida counties for commuters: Report

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County was ranked in the top 20 counties for worst commutes in the state of Florida, according to a report from Stacker .

Santa Rosa County ranked 18th out of 50 for the worst commute. According to the report, the average commute time is 29.9 minutes, which is 2 minutes longer than the state average.

8.3% of workers in the area have over an hour commute. 17.9% of residents leave for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and 49.1% of residents work outside of the county.

When it comes to transportation, 80.4% of people drive alone, 9.9% carpool, 0.9% walk to work, and 6.8% work from home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.