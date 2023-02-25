Open in App
Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Big 10 Ballroom Celebrates Reopening

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WJOS_0kzmdSvN00

A North Tulsa business is celebrating their grand reopening after years of being closed.

The Big 10 Ballroom closed in the 1960’s but is reopening to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lester Shaw bought the building in 2007 and has been renovating it over the years and is excited it's finally opening again.

Shaw hopes many people come to the opening at Apache and Peoria for a variety of events.

