Green Bay, WI
The Comeback

Jets legend absolutely blasts Aaron Rodgers

By Sam Neumann,

7 days ago
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers reportedly emerged from the darkness and appeared closer to deciding on his playing future. But it remains to be seen whether he’ll remain with the Packers. That is if he elects to continue playing. The quarterback-needy New York Jets present themselves as a logical choice. The team appears to be a QB away from making a run at the AFC.

However, not everyone associated with the organization is keen on it. Jets legend Joe Klecko, who was recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, believes that Rodgers could do irreparable harm to New York’s locker room. Don’t count Klecko among those who are hoping his former team can pull off a trade for Rodgers.

“No, I don’t think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys,” Klecko said earlier this week during an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. “I relate them to myself with a young team that came up and we started winning and why it was a good fit with all of us is we all worked together and came up together. I’ve watched Rodgers over the years, he’s a great player. Listen, you don’t become MVP three times without doing what he’s done. But, when he didn’t have the perfect arrangement with receivers and gameplan and the [offensive] line, his attitude was condescending so much to the players.”

Klecko does see former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr as a fit. But he just can’t see Rodgers meshing well with a young team like the Jets. Especially considering that he’s gotten his way his entire career. Klecko also said that 39-year-old Rodgers would “absolutely” ruin the locker room.

“It’s not gonna fit,” Klecko said. “I don’t see it.”

Consider the Pro Football Hall of Famer to be out on Rodgers. But it remains to be seen whether the Jets’ front office and coaching staff hold the same opinion.

