Joe Jonas Makes Delivery Driver and Fan's Day In New Home Security Footage

Watch the singer's response to a delivery driver belting out a Jonas Brothers song on his front porch.

Apparently, Joe Jonas is just as cool in real life as he seems.

One delivery driver witnessed firsthand what the famous Jo Bro is like outside of the spotlight, and it's exactly what we would expect.

In a video posted to Instagram this week, the 33-year-old singer shared the footage from his front door camera of a Go Puff delivery driver stopping by to drop off an order, when he noticed he was at the Joe Jonas' house.

"Wait a minute. This is the Jonas Brother's house?" the delivery man asked himself, before belting out the lyrics to the group's hit song, "Burning Up," which begins with the line, "I'm hot!"

As he turned to walk away, Jonas opened the front door, yelling, "Hey!" to the man before finishing the lyrics, "You're cold!"

The driver appeared to be in complete shock when he realized it was Jonas himself answering the door, exclaiming, "Oh shoot, bro! Joe Jonas, brother!"

"What is good, dog?" he added while they shared a handshake, prompting Jonas to say, "I heard those vocals," before heading back inside. "You already know the vibes," the driver added while walking away.

"So this happened today 🔥," Jonas wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which ignited a lot of jealousy from other fans in the comments.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Brb changing careers real quick," one person commented.

Other users in the comments seemed to think the video was staged, considering @gopuff was tagged in the caption along with @drinkohza , a canned mimosa brand that Jonas recently purchased part ownership of, and which he seems to be holding in the clip.

It's unclear if the post is actually an advertisement, but there is one thing we do know: staged or not, the clip is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.