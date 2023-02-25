Los Angeles areas bundled up under historic blizzard warning
By Asher Notheis,
7 days ago
T ypically warm and sunny Southern California is experiencing winter conditions it rarely sees as it waits out a historic blizzard warning.
Areas in the West Coast, such as the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, are undergoing chilling winter conditions of up to a foot of snow and winds up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Torrential rain is also expected to continue in the Los Angeles metro area on Saturday, only a day after flooding occurred in the area, according to CNN.
“A cold, strong, and potentially dangerous winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain and mountain snow with gusty southerly winds to most of Southwest California through Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service.
The blizzard warnings in Southern California are set to continue through Saturday afternoon. This weekend's blizzard warning marks the first warning that the weather service's Los Angeles office has issued since 1989.
The state of California is also dealing with over 100,000 homes and businesses suffering from power outages across several counties amid dropping temperatures.
The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office recommends all residents to be alert of roadway closures on several highways in response to flooding or snow. Highways that received snow over Friday night include highways 14, 41, 46, 58, and 138.
Comments / 0