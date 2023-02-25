Los Angeles areas bundled up under historic blizzard warning

T ypically warm and sunny Southern California is experiencing winter conditions it rarely sees as it waits out a historic blizzard warning.

Areas in the West Coast, such as the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, are undergoing chilling winter conditions of up to a foot of snow and winds up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Torrential rain is also expected to continue in the Los Angeles metro area on Saturday, only a day after flooding occurred in the area, according to CNN.

“A cold, strong, and potentially dangerous winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain and mountain snow with gusty southerly winds to most of Southwest California through Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service.

Jeff Chiu/AP Rain clouds hover over San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Hung T. Vu/AP In this photo provided by Hung T. Vu, truckers park their trailers in the TA Center parking lot by Interstate 5 as snow falls in Redding, Calif., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Heavy rain and snow are pounding California and other parts of the West in the latest winter storm to hit the United States. Interstate 5, the West Coast's major north-south highway, was closed south of the Oregon border as snow fell to the floor of the Sacramento Valley and in a high mountain pass north of Los Angeles, where blizzard warnings were in effect. (Hung T. Vu via AP)



The blizzard warnings in Southern California are set to continue through Saturday afternoon. This weekend's blizzard warning marks the first warning that the weather service's Los Angeles office has issued since 1989.

The state of California is also dealing with over 100,000 homes and businesses suffering from power outages across several counties amid dropping temperatures.

Jeff Chiu/AP A person standing on rocks at Corona Heights looks toward the downtown skyline obscured by rain clouds in San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/AP Pedestrians cross California Street in San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Haven Daley/AP A parks worker puts up a closed sign at the entrance to Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Friday Feb. 24, 2023. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)



The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office recommends all residents to be alert of roadway closures on several highways in response to flooding or snow. Highways that received snow over Friday night include highways 14, 41, 46, 58, and 138.