Two Democratic committees made payments to group that released GOP military records

T he political research group that received improper access to the private military records of several House Republican candidates in 2022 received payments from two Democratic campaign committees during the midterm cycle, according to election filings.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign, which seeks to elect Democrats to the Senate, gave the Due Diligence Group $173,000 during the 2022 election cycle as well as another three payments of more than $30,000 after the election, according to the Federal Election Commission . Additionally, the political research firm received more than $110,000 from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee between January 2021 and December 2022, filings show .

GOP LAWMAKERS SEEK INVESTIGATION AFTER MILITARY RECORDS RELEASED TO DEMOCRATIC-LINKED FIRM

The newest revelations come after it was reported earlier this week that at least 11 Air Force members’ records were improperly disclosed, including Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Zach Nunn (R-IA). A spokesperson for the military branch confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the records were released without authorization.

"Department of the Air Force employees did not follow proper procedures requiring the member's authorizing signature consenting to the release of information. There was no evidence of political motivation or malicious intent on the part of any employee," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. "Through ongoing monthly audits, we are committed to preventing any such unauthorized disclosure of private information from occurring again."

During an internal inquiry of the matter, Air Force officials determined there was no “criminal action or malicious intent” by the employee who improperly released the military records, according to a letter sent to the congressman on Feb. 7. However, the employee has been punished according to “proper administrative procedures.” It’s not entirely clear what consequences the employee faced.

Bacon first learned of the unauthorized release of information during a conversation with the secretary of the Air Force on Feb. 2, according to the letter. The Air Force Personnel Center received multiple requests for Bacon’s military records on Nov. 9 from Abraham Payton, a background investigation analyst with Due Diligence Group.

Payton submitted requests for the military records of 11 people, telling Air Force officials they were required for employment records. At the time of the requests, Payton already possessed the members’ Social Security numbers, according to the letter.

At least two other Republicans came forward to say they were also notified about the release of their records, including former GOP House candidates Sam Peters of Nevada and Kevin Dellicker of Pennsylvania.

The improper release of records has prompted an outcry from several Republicans, particularly after it was discovered that Due Diligence Group analyst Payton previously worked as a research director for the Democratic political group American Bridge.

Now, GOP lawmakers are calling for an investigation into whether it was Democratic opposition research efforts that led to the misconduct.

“I am calling for an official investigation and expect anyone who broke the law to be prosecuted. This isn’t just dirty politics, but likely a violation of the law,” Bacon told the Washington Examiner in a statement. “Veterans deserve peace of mind knowing their information is safe and will be protected from political dirty tricksters.”

Bacon accused the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee of obtaining the records for political use, calling the incident “concerning.” It’s not clear whether the DCCC obtained or used the military record information, and the committee has not responded to a request for comment by the Washington Examiner.

Nunn also denounced the data breach as “criminal” and called on investigators to hold the “actors accountable.”

“The recent targeting of Members of Congress’s personnel military records, the breach of sensitive data, and the duplicitous forgery taken by political hacks isn’t only a violation of public trust — it’s criminal,” he told the Washington Examiner. “As a country, we should be supporting veterans who want to continue their service instead of harassing and intimidating them.”

Several other Republican groups chimed in after reports emerged that the records were improperly released.

“This systematic weaponization of Republican candidates’ military service against them is beyond disgusting,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson said in a statement. “It is time for the DCCC to stop hiding and face accountability for their actions. The Department of Justice must immediately begin investigations into this matter, and if the DCCC violated the law, they should face prosecution.”