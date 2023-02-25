18-Year-Old Florida Man Charged With Shooting 16-Year-Old In Girlfriend Dispute

Zackary Martin, 18 (BCSO)

An 18-year-old Florida man is in custody and a 16-year-old is recovering after a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Deputies say Zackary Martin has been charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm in public after shooting the juvenile during a physical altercation that took place in an empty lot on Rufus Powers Road in Baker County.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene, and learned through their investigation, that two groups of individuals ranging in age from 14 to 18 met at the lot to watch Martin fight another 15-year-old due to an ongoing feud involving a girlfriend.

In the news: Florida Man Admits To Using Tax Return To Buy 1 Pound Of Marijuana

At some point during the altercation, all parties became involved in a physical altercation and Martin armed himself with a pistol.

After the victim was shot, Martin fled the scene and traveled to Jacksonville. Eventually, the suspect agreed to turn himself in and was booked into the Baker County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges for the others involved in the incident are pending.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement