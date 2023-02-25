Bills safety Jordan Poyer interested in joining Miami Dolphins in free agency

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is ready to hit the open market. After five seasons with the Bills, the former All-Pro is expected to test free agency next month.

Poyer figures to have a strong list of potential suitors. However, he could have his eyes on one specific destination : The Miami Dolphins.

"It would be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down here to South Florida," Poyer said on his podcast .

Poyer reflected on his relationship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel. He also mentioned he would be at Tagovailoa’s birthday celebration this weekend.

"I might have to put my best suit on," Poyer said. "Put a nice little tie on. I know (Dolphins head coach) Mike McDaniel will be in there... We’ll see who’s over there."

Jordan Poyer heads to the field before playing against the Miami Dolphins in a NFL wild card game. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Poyer recorded 63 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions this season. He appeared in 12 games en route to his first Pro Bowl nomination.

While he plans to evaluate his options, Poyer alluded that he wants to play in a state that won’t severely impact his bottom line.

"Taxes play a big part in all of our lives," Poyer said. "Especially at the level that we play at. You look at some of your checks and some places you go take half of your check away. You are wondering where is that money even going. What are they doing with that money?

"If it wasn’t Buffalo, it would nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun maybe every week or so. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I would happy to have the opportunity to play anywhere."

A chance to play for the Dolphins would check those boxes. The Dolphins finished the 2022 season with safeties Eric Rowe, Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Verone McKinley III and Clayton Fejedelem on the roster.

Both Rowe and Fejedelem are expected free agents. Should the Dolphins look for additional safety help, there is a chance Poyer could fit the bill.

"I’m excited about this process and we will see what happens," Poyer said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills safety Jordan Poyer interested in joining Miami Dolphins in free agency