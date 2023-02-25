West Virginia police searching for malicious wounding suspect

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wheeling Police are investigating a malicious wounding that took place Thursday evening on Wheeling Island and is currently searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of South York Street around 11 PM for a report of a male victim that was stabbed after an argument with another man.

The victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment, where he remains hospitalized.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Ernest Andrew Stewart, 70 of Wheeling. Stewart is a black male, about 5’11” tall, with brown eyes and weighs roughly 165 lbs. He is charged with malicious wounding.

If the public has any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664, or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.

LOOTPRESS will continue to update this story as it develops.