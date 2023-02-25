Planned road repairs delayed in Marion County, repairs set to begin in March

MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Drivers in Marion County can now plan to expect delays in March after road work planned for late February has now been rescheduled for early March.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH), work on County Route 91, Pine Grove Road, at mile marker 7.2, two-tenths of a mile from County Route 20, Chatham Hill Bridge, originally scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2023, through Thursday, March 2, 2023, has been rescheduled for 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday, March 6, 2023, through Saturday, March 18, 2023, for slip repairs.

One lane will be open at all times and flaggers will be on site for traffic control, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to plan to use alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute.

WVDOH says that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.