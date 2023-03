Spring Lake’s Zach Schlepp, shown here against Holland Christian, hit a 3-pointer to force overtime Friday, helping the Lakers come out on top against Allendale. Tribune file photo / Aaron Petersen

Zach Schlepp hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the host Lakers of Spring Lake overcame a fierce challenge from Allendale on Friday night, winning 67-57.

Allendale entered the contest with just two wins on the season, but the Falcons raced to a 17-point halftime lead, thanks to 10 first-half 3-pointers.