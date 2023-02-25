Four Tioga wrestlers make state finals

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The state’s top-ranked team in wrestling continues to prove why.
The Tioga Tigers, ranked number one in the state in D-II, will see four wrestlers compete for New York State Championships Saturday night in Albany at MVP Arena. Finals are scheduled for 6:05 pm.
Logan Bellis (102 pounds), two-time New York State Champion Gianni Silvestri (126 pounds), Caden Bellis (138 pounds), and defending state champion Ousmane Duncanson (160 pounds) are all in the finals.
Below, a full breakdown of each finalist from Tioga along with other area semifinalist results for D-I and D-II. Names in bold are title round finalists. Other local wrestlers are still alive for high podium finishes.
Logan Bellis – (41-9) Tioga Tigers freshman and second seed at 102 pounds , pinned Krish Gandhi in 37 seconds from Horace Mann, then won by 7-2 decision over D`vante Ortiz of Tamarac. Beat Jake Lucinski (45-8) of Newfane 6-4 in the semis. Bellis is competing in his first state tournament, faces fourth seed Tom Aiello (38-0) of John Glenn in finals.
Cade Sands – (41-3) Addison Knights junior and third seed at 118 pounds, pinned Chenango Valley’s Connor Mike in 1:23 in first period, then pinned Carmine Calimeri of Southwestern at 1:47 of first period for his 29th total win via pinfall on the season. Lost to Joey Florance (34-4) of BGAH, 7-0 via decision. Sands is also competing in his first state championship tournament.
Gianni Silvestri – (45-1) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 126 pounds, pinned Trey Bucholz of Bolivar-Richburg at 3:27 of the second period, then pinned Anthony Mirando of John Glenn at 5:59 in third period. Beat Trevor Bishop of Tamarac (39-3) in the semis, 10-4. Silvestri has won two New York State Championships for Tioga (2020 and 2022), faces seventh seed Jordan Joslyn (47-2) of Chataqua Lake-Westfield in title match.
Caden Bellis – (35-1) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 138 pounds, pinned Trevor Bishop of Locust Valley at 1:38 mark of first period, then beat Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch 3-2 by decision. Pinned Hackley’s Cole Joseph (44-6) in the semis at 5:32 mark. Bellis is a state runner-up last year and has a fourth place nod in 2020, will take on second seed Nick Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima (39-4) in finals.
Drew Macumber – (37-6) Tioga Tigers junior and fifth seed at 145 pounds, won by tech fall over Trent Burchanowski of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield, then won by decision 11-8 over Kyle Barber of Bayport-Blue Point. Fell to top seed Caleb Sweet (44-1) of South Seneca in the semis by pin at 2:40.
Colton Havens – (54-9) Canisteo-Greenwood sophomore and second seed at 145 pounds, won by first period pin over Perry’s Noah Leitten in 45 seconds, then beat Tavian of Copenhagen 11-8 by decision. Lost to Owen Hicks (45-3) of Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown in the semis, 7-6.
Donavan Smith (38-1) – Elmira Express senior and top seed at 152 pounds , won by major decision over Matt Rodriguez 13-3 of East Meadow in opening match, then beat North Tonawanda’s Dylan Gagnon by technical fall 16-1. Beat Landon Lazerek (41-6) of Hilton 3-2 in semis. Smith was a state runner-up last season while competing at Tioga High School. Squares off with Frank Volpe of Hauppage (42-3) in finals.
Ousmane Duncanson – (39-0) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 160 pounds, pinned Christian Hockx of Saugerties in 36 seconds in first period, then pinned Luke Schrimacher of Mechanicville/Stillwater at 2:53 in the second period. Beat Windsor’s Mason McCombs (31-7) in the semis, 8-1. Duncanson is a defending New York State Champion for Tioga. Looks to go back-to-back versus Tayvn MacDonnell (49-4) of Bolivar-Richuburg in finals. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0