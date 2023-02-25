Open in App
Bennettsville, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Danny Lee Robinson Jr.

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory,

7 days ago

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Danny Lee Robinson Jr., 31, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Franklinton, North Carolina.

He was born July 13, 1991, in Richmond County, son of Danny Lee Robinson Sr. and Carolyn Barber Robinson.

Danny worked for more than 10 years with CSX Railroad as a signal maintainer. He loved hunting and fishing and was a South Carolina Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboys fan. Throughout his life, Danny was an avid baseball player. He played travel baseball, was a baseball player in high school, and coached as well. He was a grill master, especially known for his “Robinson wings.” He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is going to be missed dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Mace Robinson of the home; children, Danny Lee “Tripp” Robinson III and Macie Faye Robinson, both of the home; parents, Danny Lee Robinson Sr. and Carolyn Robinson, of Bennettsville; sister, Dana Robinson Steen (Brent) of Bennettsville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joel and Susan Mace of Laurinburg; sister-in-law, Stephanie Woodside (Greg) of Laurinburg; nephews, Tatum Steen, Aaron Steen and Dustin Steen; nieces, Savannah Steen, Brooklyn Woodside and Gracie Woodside.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Robinson Cemetery, next to his home. Burial will immediately follow the service.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 164 Robinson Lane, Bennettsville.

Memorials may be made to: Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or 1060 Slate Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Robinson family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

