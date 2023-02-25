Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
WFLA

Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports

By Jared Gans,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YKrs_0kzmLNc000

( The Hill ) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) falsely told a judge in 2017 that he worked for the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, multiple outlets reported Friday based on audio of a hearing they obtained and published.

Politico first obtained the audio recording of the Seattle bail hearing for a “family friend” of Santos named Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha. After the judge asked Santos where he worked, he can be heard responding, “I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs.”

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” the judge clarified, which Santos confirmed.

CBS also obtained audio and confirmed that Santos made the false claim at the hearing.

Piers Morgan presses Santos to say ‘I’ve been a terrible liar’

Santos said during the hearing that he knew Trelha through family as their parents knew each other from Brazil.

But Trelha told Politico that Santos also lied about their connection, saying through a translator that they met through a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. He said he moved into Santos’ apartment in Winter Park, Florida, in November of that year.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’ office for comment.

Trelha eventually pleaded guilty to a felony charge of access device fraud and served seven months in jail before being deported to Brazil in 2018, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that Trelha was initially arrested after a security camera caught him removing skimming equipment from a Chase ATM in Seattle. Documents revealed that officials found a fake ID and 10 potentially fraudulent cards in Trelha’s hotel room, according to the outlet.

Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues

The reports are the latest in a series of revelations about false statements Santos has made about his educational, personal and professional background, a number of which came while he was running for office. He told Piers Morgan in an interview released earlier this week that he did not think the public would learn about his fabrications because he “got away with” them during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the House.

The claims Santos has made about himself that have been revealed to be false include that he worked for Goldman Sachs, received a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, and is Jewish.

He has stepped aside from his committee assignments but so far refused to resign from his House seat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Co-workers split $50K lottery prize after purchasing ticket during lunch break
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Florida man arrested after dumping more than 30 mattresses, box springs along Key West street, deputies say
Key West, FL2 days ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1 dead in crash that closed NB lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Land O’Lakes home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Families of Orlando shooting victims say DeSantis, Rick Scott playing politics with loved ones’ deaths
Orlando, FL1 day ago
German Shepherd stranded on Florida island for 4 days rescued by police
Vero Beach, FL3 days ago
Florida man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from Key West business
Key West, FL1 day ago
Man dies after driving off Selmon Expressway exit in Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
3 Daughters mourns loss of head brewer who died in crash on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of Tampa mother: HCSO
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Missing New Port Richey teen found safe
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
3rd arrest made after teen shot to death in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL23 hours ago
School, daycare evacuated due to North Port fire; I-75 ramps closed
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
Allentown, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy