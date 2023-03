NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD officer was injured in a car crash on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx on his way to work Saturday morning, according to police.

The officer crashed with another vehicle on the Bruckner Expressway near East 138th Street in Port Morris just before 11 a.m., officials said.

Emergency responders brought him to a nearby hospital with a fractured arm.

Police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad will investigate the incident.