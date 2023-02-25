Open in App
Arlington, TX
KRLD News Radio

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office detention officer killed in crash

By Andrew Greenstein,

7 days ago

TARRANT COUNTY (1080 KRLD)- A corporal with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash Friday morning.

Detention officer Aron Iseman was driving home from work in his Subaru Outback following his overnight shift when shortly after seven Friday morning, the 34-year-old veered off of Highway 287 near Little Rd. in Arlington, struck a metal sign and rolled several times.

Firefighters had to extricate Cpl. Iseman from his vehicle.

He was rushed to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, but he died about an hour and a half later.

At this time, it's unclear what caused Iseman to veer off the roadway.

