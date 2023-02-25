Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Former North Carolina insurance executive charged in $2B fraud scheme

By Kathryn Hubbard,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga5Ep_0kzmHNTA00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal grand jury in Charlotte indicted a former Durham insurance executive on Thursday for defrauding and deceiving state insurance regulators and policyholders, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, from 2016 to 2019, Greg E. Lindberg, 53, of Durham, and others agreed to defraud insurance companies, other third parties and thousands of policyholders.

Appeals court throws out NC insurance magnate’s convictions

The USDOJ said Lindberg deceived the North Carolina Department of Insurance and other regulators by avoiding requirements that protect policyholders, hid the actual financial condition of his insurance companies, and improperly used insurance company funds for his personal benefit.

The indictment said that Lindberg possibly benefitted from the fraud by using the money to fund his “lavish” lifestyle, including buying and refinancing personal real estate and “forgiving” more than $125 million in loans from affiliated companies to himself.

“In this alleged $2 billion scheme, the defendant defrauded regulators and policyholders alike, causing substantial financial harm to thousands of victims,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s criminal division. “As this prosecution demonstrates, no matter how complex the scheme, the department will hold accountable corporate executives whose crimes leave policyholders holding the bag while lining their own pockets.”

The USDOJ said the conduct allegedly caused financial hardship to the victims. Lindberg caused the insurance companies to engage in investments of nearly $2 billion as part of the scheme, most of which remained outstanding as of September 2022. Since 2019, multiple insurance companies controlled by Lindberg have been placed into rehabilitation or liquidation.

Lindberg is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit crimes in connection with insurance business, wire fraud and investment wire fraud; one count of wire fraud; four counts of false insurance business statements presented to regulators; six counts of false entries about the financial condition or possession of assets of an insurance business and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

If convicted, Lindberg faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the top counts.

The USDOJ says Lindberg remains under indictment and is awaiting retrial in a case in which he faces several charges stemming from alleged attempts to bribe the Commissioner of the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office is investigating the case.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945 or email victimassistance.fraud@usdoj.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
More felony charges for ex-softball coach in North Carolina
Cornelius, NC3 hours ago
Family attorney calls for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in case of North Carolina woman who died in Mexico
Washington, DC2 days ago
New details revealed in 2020 North Carolina officer-involved shooting case
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WRAL anchor has car stolen. She's among thousands affected by rising property crime so far this year
Raleigh, NC23 hours ago
Fort Bragg soldier charged in romance and COVID-19 money scams
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
UNC Charlotte professor weighs in on national interest in high profile cases like Murdaugh
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
Thousands of dollars seized from luggage at Charlotte-Douglas Airport
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Greensboro officials want to protect those facing homelessness after man killed
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Greensboro community watch groups helping reduce crime
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Cozzie Watkins, 12th Congressional District Chair of the NC Democratic Party, dies
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina auditor apologizes, says she would ‘change her decision’ the night of hit-and-run
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Man charged after 2 students almost hit by car at stopped school bus in North Carolina
Statesville, NC18 hours ago
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Wells Fargo to close Charlotte-area branch, two others in NC in consolidation move
Charlotte, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy