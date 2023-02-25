Open in App
Chester County, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged with dogfighting in South Carolina

By Connor Lomis,

7 days ago

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested on Feb. 14 after being linked to dogfighting in Chester County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Burton Mincey Jr., 52, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  • 15 counts of dogfighting
  • Seven counts of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals
  • Four counts of felony ill-treatment of animals
Burton Mincey Jr. (Courtesy: Chester County Detention Center)

Arrest warrants said Mincey Jr. owned a male pit bull mix ‘for the purposes of fighting or baiting.’

Lost your weed? MCSO deputies found ‘misplaced’ bags of it

Authorities searched Mincey Jr.’s home and found evidence consistent with dog fighting, which included some of the following:

  • Dogs with scarring
  • Treadmills for conditioning
  • Hidden carpeting with blood on it
  • Items designed as spring poles and flirt poles
  • At-home medications
