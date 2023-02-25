Cameron County jailer arrested for assaulting disabled inmate, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center jailer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a disabled inmate, authorities say.

Edward James Lee was arrested Thursday on charges of injury to a disabled person and official oppression.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza released a statement detailing the assault. According to the release, Lee was assigned to the infirmary at the time of the incident and assaulted an inmate by striking him with a closed fist several times to the face.

Lee also used his legs to force the inmate onto the ground.

“At the time of the assault, the inmate was sitting down and covering his head,” the release stated.

Lee was arrested after witness statements were collected.

He was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.