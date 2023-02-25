Victim identified in fatal semi crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released the name of the victim who died in a semi crash north of Wichita on I-135 on Friday.
The KHP Crash Log says Rebecca Shields, 26, of Newton, was driving south on I-135 near the exit for 101st St. around 3:13 p.m. on Friday. A Tennessee man was driving a semi truck northbound. Shields crossed the median and was hit by the semi truck.
Shields was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
KHP closed the right lane of I-135 for up to three hours while first responders worked the scene of the crash.
