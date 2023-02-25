Greatest poet of Portuguese symbolism is translated into English

This week's Sunday Read is all about, well, reading!

Thanks to Tagus Press, the publishing arm of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture at UMass Dartmouth, the poems of Portugal's Camilo Pessanha are now being introduced to English-language readers with a translation of "Clepsydra."

“The only collection of poems to be published by the Portuguese writer Camilo Pessanha during his lifetime, 'Clepsydra' is the crowning achievement of the Portuguese symbolist movement,” according to a Tagus Press news release. “Meditating on the inexorable flow of time, Pessanha sets the music of his verses against the murmuring water clock that gives the book its title.”

Learn more here, ahead of the special book launch at UMD.

